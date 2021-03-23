OnePlus 9 Pro is finally here. And if the bold promises made by the company are to be believed, the latest flagship is going to fix one of the biggest shortcomings of OnePlus phones over the years – camera performance. Yes, there are a few other key upgrades too, such as blazing-fast 50W wireless charging, a smarter and more energy-efficient OLED panel, improved thermal hardware, and a faster processor among others.

Let’s start with the imaging department, which is now a proud product of OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad. You get four cameras at the back of OnePlus 9 Pro, led by a custom 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor that performs 4-in-1 pixel-binning to produce 12MP shots. This optically-stabilized snapper can shoot 4K videos at an impressive 120FPS, and clicks 12-bit HDR photos for more details. There is also a Hasselblad Pro mode for more granular control over aspects such as ISO and white balance to name a few.

OnePlus 9 Pro comes equipped with an impressive 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera that is backed by the Sony IMX766 sensor. It employs a Freeform Lens that is claimed to reduce the distortion around the edges in ultra-wide-angle shots to just 1 percent. Additionally, it can also double as a macro camera, being able to go as close as 4cm to a subject. We’ve already seen this sensor deliver some stunning results on the OPPO Find X3 Pro, which you can see in our review video.

You will also find an 8MP optically-stabilized telephoto camera on the phone that can deliver 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom output. The fourth camera at the back of OnePlus 9 Pro is a 2MP monochrome lens to help capture more detailed and crisp black and white shots. Over at the front, you’ll find a 16MP selfie camera that is backed by Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) tech. OnePlus has also improved the low-light performance of the cameras and has also worked on the HDR aspect too.

Moving to the display, you get a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216×1440 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Notably, the screen can automatically adjust the refresh rate value between 1Hz and 120Hz based on the content you’re watching. And to handle authentication on the OnePlus 9 Pro, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Inside, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC takes care of things, ticking alongside 8GB / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB / 256GB of onboard storage. The company has also improved the thermal management hardware of the phone, thanks to upgrades such as a larger vapor chamber and copper foil, alongside thicker graphite sheets to ensure better heat dissipation so that the device runs cool under demanding situations such as gaming.

Another key area where things have improved is charging. The 4,500mAh battery can fully be charged in just 29 minutes, thanks to the Warp Charge 65T technology. And oh, OnePlus is going to bundle the 65W charger in the phone’s retail package. More importantly, the OnePlus 9 Pro also offers support for stupid-fast 50W wireless charging, allowing users to fully juice up the battery in just 43 minutes.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in a trio of colors – Morning Mist with a glossy mirror finish, Pine Green with a dual-layer matte texture, and Stellar Black rocking a frosted matte glass texture. The rear panel of OnePlus 9 Pro is protected by a layer of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass, while the frame is metallic. On the software side, the latest OnePlus flagship runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, and comes with an improved Turbo Boost 3.0 memory optimization solution that allows users to run 25% more apps in the background.

And in case you were wondering, the build is IP68-rated, which means it can handle dust and water splashes without any issues. There are two stereo speakers as well to handle the multimedia experience. Now, coming to the pricing part, the OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $969 for the 8GB + 128GB model. For the 12GB + 256GB configuration, you’ll have to shell out $1,069. Pre-orders go live on March 26, while the open sale begins on April 2. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for the review that will drop soon!