We can finally put a lid on the steaming kettle of leaks. The OnePlus 9 has finally been launched officially. Right off the bat, there are a few meaningful upgrades that potential buyers will appreciate. First, the OnePlus 9 adds support for wireless charging, but major improvements happen in the camera department though. OnePlus 9 uses the new 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor with some color tuning magic done in collaboration with Hasselblad. The wide-angle camera is now a 50MP monster – identical to the one inside the OnePlus 9 Pro. And oh, the design is fresh, with some eye-pleasing color options.

You get a 120Hz AMOLED panel, but no adaptive refresh rate trick akin to the Pro model

Now, let’s break down what’s inside. Over at the front, OnePlus 9 offers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is flat, and there is a circular hole-punch drilled in the top-left corner of the screen to house the 16MP selfie camera. The resolution is FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels), which translates to a pixel density of 402PPI.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC keeps things running under the hood. You get a choice between two memory configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. And just in case you were wondering, OnePlus employs the faster LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 memory standards. On the software side, you’ll get to experience OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, while authentication duties are handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

A 48MP camera that can record 8K videos and supports 12-bit RAW capture

Now, let’s talk about the camera department. Compared to the OnePlus 8T’s quad lens setup, OnePlus 9 only has three rear cameras, getting rid of the macro camera on its predecessor. The sensors though, have received a major upgrade. The main 48MP camera employs the new Sony IMX689 sensor that is now capable of 8K video capture at 30FPS frame rate. Also, it supports 12-bit RAW capture, which means you’ll see more colors in your images and a higher dynamic range in videos.

It sits alongside the 50MP ultrawide camera that uses the same Sony IMX766 sensor as the pricier OnePlus 9 Pro. This one employs a freeform lens that is claimed to reduce the distortion in wide-angle shots to an impressive 1%. And even though the macro camera is gone, OnePlus says you can use ultra-wide snapper for macro photography by getting as close as 4cm to the subject.

The 50MP ultra-wide camera uses freeform lens to reduce distortion down to 1%

Now, OnePlus has done something curious in the battery department though. OnePlus 9 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. It supports 65W charging, and yes, the 65W charger comes bundled with the retail package. The key upgrade here is support for 15W wireless charging. Interestingly, only the variant sold in Europe and North America comes equipped with a wireless charging coil, while buyers in other markets – including India and China – will miss out on the convenience of wireless charging.

Now, let’s talk about the pricing part. The 8GB + 128GB model of OnePlus 9 is priced at $729. The higher-end 12GB + 256GB model, on the other hand, will set you back by $829. Pre-orders kicks off on March 26, and it will go on sale starting April 2 from the official OnePlus online store, and subsequently via authorized retail outlets and carrier partners.

Pre-orders kicks off on March 26, and it will go on sale starting April 2

You get to choose between three color options – Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black. The rear panel is covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass, but the surrounding frame is not metallic. Instead, OnePlus used what it calls a fiberglass-reinforced polymer frame to keep the weight low.

OnePlus 9 specifications

Display 6.55-inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080 pixels resolution

402 PPI pixel density

120Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc RAM 8GB / 12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256G UFS 3.1 Rear Cameras 48MP primary camera

Sony IMX689 sensor

1/1.43-inch, f/1.8, EIS, 7P Lens



50MP ultra-wide

Sony IMX766 sensor

1/1.56-inch f/2.2. 7P lens



2MP monochrome camera

8K video at 30fps

4K video at 30/60fps

Slo-mo 720p at 480fps, 1080p at 240fps

Time-Lapse 1080p at 30fps, 4K at 30fps Front Camera 16MPSony IMX471 sensor

f/2.4, fixed focus, EIS Battery 4500 mAh

Warp Charge 65T

15W Qi wireless charging (North America & Europe) Colors Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, AstralBlack Audio Dual stereo speakers

Noise cancellation support

Dolby Atmos Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 802.11(a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 Security In-display fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock