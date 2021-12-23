The OnePlus 9, Moto RAZR 5G and more Android devices are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals on some of the best Android smartphones in the market. We have recently spotted several deals at Samsung and OnePlus, but these come directly from Amazon and Motorola. First up, we have the OnePlus 9 that is currently available for $600 on its unlocked version that packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage under the hood. This device also features a 120Hz Fluid Display, 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and a Hasselblad triple camera. You can get it for the same price at OnePlus.com, but Amazon lets you trade in your current device to receive up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance.

Suppose you’re looking for more Android alternatives. In that case, you can pick up the Nokia 8.3 that is now available for $425 after a nice $274 discount that will get you a new and unlocked Nokia phone with a 6.81-inch display, a quad camera with a 64MP primary shooter, plus you also get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. And if you don’t mind getting a pre-owned device, you can also purchase one for as low as $352.

Heading over to Motorola.com, we find that Black Friday deals are still live. This means that you can purchase the Moto Razr 5G for just $800 after seeing a massive $700 discount. This option comes unlocked with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. And the best part is that you can get yours for as low as $1 when you trade in an eligible device.

OnePlus 9 Nokia 8.3 5G Moto Razr 5G

You will also find savings on this year’s Moto Edge that is receiving a $300 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $500, and you also get the option of purchasing yours for just $1 after an eligible trade-in. This model packs 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor, 30W TurboPower fast charging, a 5000mAh battery, and more. And if you don’t mind going for last year’s model, you can purchase one for just $400 after a $300 discount.