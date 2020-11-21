OnePlus 9 is reportedly launching earlier than usual, and the detailed specifications have started coming in the form of leaks. The latest one reveals its camera setup. After the leaked CAD renders the new report reiterates that the upcoming phone will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup that is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. While two camera lenses seem to be of the same size, the third one smaller than usual.

The latest development comes from 91mobiles, which reports that the OnePlus 9 will have two 48MP cameras on the back. The triple rear camera setup will be lead by a 48MP primary sensor that is said to deliver images of 12MP (4,000 x 3,000 pixels) output and have a 6mm focal length. In comparison, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T both have focal lengths of 6.59mm and 4.74mm, respectively.

Moreover, the report goes on to say that the primary sensor will not be the Sony IMX 586. Instead, it could be the Sony IMX 689 sensor, but the source isn’t sure of it yet. The primary camera will be backed by a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, which is an upgrade from the 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens found on the OnePlus 8T. Further, there is no information on the third sensor. It could be a macro lens or a monochrome sensor.

The OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate as opposed to the rumored 144Hz panel. OnePlus is said to launch its next series in March 2021. We expect the phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 875 SoC, and have support for 65W fast charging technology.