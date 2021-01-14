OnePlus is prepping to launch its next flagship lineup earlier than usual. Instead of an April launch, we can expect the OnePlus 9 series to be announced in March. Moreover, this time around, it is being reported that OnePlus will be introducing three variants instead of two. The company is said to be working on the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and a OnePlus 9 Lite. Now, a leak hints that the Lite variant might not be that “lite”, after all.

A tipster, with Twitter handle TechDroider, has leaked the launch details of the OnePlus 9 Lite. The phone is said to have two variants carrying model numbers LE2100 and LE2101 that could come to India and China soon. It is tipped to be launched in the US and Europe later. Furthermore, the smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is a flagship processor from last year. The device is said to carry a price tag of around $600. It is likely to have an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and run Android 11 out of the box. It might have support for 30W fast charging.

[Exclusive] OnePlus 9 Lite Models.



LE2100

LE2101



It is Coming to China and India. Might come to EU, can't confirm as of now.

The device will feature Snapdragon 865 5G CPU. — TechDroider (@techdroider) January 13, 2021

In contrast, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Live images for the former have already been leaked online. It consists of two larger sensors, a small third camera, and an LED flash. The camera module consists of ‘Ultrashot‘ branding as well.

As for the OnePlus 9, on the front lies a 6.55-inch display, which resembles that of the OnePlus 8T. Moreover, it is a flat design instead of the curved one that was seen on the OnePlus 8 5G. It could have a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR ready and a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. It will run Android 11 out of the box. It is tipped to sport two 48MP sensorsand a 16MP selfie shooter.