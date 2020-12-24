OnePlus 9 leaked 91Mobiles
Alleged OnePlus 9 leaked images (Credit: 91Mobiles)

OnePlus is rumored to launch its next-gen smartphone lineup – the OnePlus 9 trio – at some point in March next year. So far, we’ve seen leaked renders and live images of a OnePlus 9 pre-production unit, and some of its key specifications have been leaked as well. Now, a fresh leak has shed some light on the OnePlus 9’s charging attributes, and it appears that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will offer some major upgrades in this department. 

65W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging

As per a 91Mobiles report, the OnePlus 9 will get wireless charging supportfinally! To recall, OnePlus 8T as well as the OnePlus 8, both missed out on wireless charging as the feature was reserved for their more powerful ‘Pro’ sibling. Additionally, leaked images of the device suggest that the next OnePlus flagship killer will also support reverse charging, which means it can be used to juice other devices as well.

READ MORE: OnePlus 9 Lite rocking the Snapdragon 865 SoC to debut alongside the OnePlus 9 duo: Report

Now that we’re talking about charging other devices, the OnePlus 9 itself will reportedly derive juice from a 4,500mAh battery. As for the charging wattage, it will offer 65W wired fast charging, while wireless charging maxes out at 30W – which is still quite impressive. And if the OnePlus 8T is anything to go by, the 65W charging technology will fill the 4,500mAh battery from 0-100% in just about 40 minutes. 

A 4,500mAh battery will keep the lights on

As per older leaks, the upcoming OnePlus phone will rock a flat 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC will keep things running, and it will be accompanied by 8 gigs of RAM. There’s a single selfie camera on the front, housed inside a circular hole-punch drilled in the top-left corner.

READ MORE: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms a smartwatch is coming early next year

Rumors about the camera hardware are somewhat conflicting though. Some reports say the OnePlus 9 will feature two 48MP snappers at the back. However, another report claims that the device will come equipped with Leica-branded camera hardware that includes a 50MP main snapper, a 20MP wide-angle shooter, and a 12MP telephoto camera.  

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
iphone 12 blue pocketnow
Apple plans 30% production surge for 2021’s first half expecting strong iPhone demand
Apple has reportedly told suppliers that it has set a production forecast of 230 million iPhones in 2021, which amounts to a 20% YoY growth.
New pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been revealed
New rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series will arrive with some surprises in its new pricing scheme
LG Rollable Phone
LG to launch its rollable phone in H1 2021: Report
Rainbow is expected to be a classic flagship, the next device in the V-series.