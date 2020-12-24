OnePlus is rumored to launch its next-gen smartphone lineup – the OnePlus 9 trio – at some point in March next year. So far, we’ve seen leaked renders and live images of a OnePlus 9 pre-production unit, and some of its key specifications have been leaked as well. Now, a fresh leak has shed some light on the OnePlus 9’s charging attributes, and it appears that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will offer some major upgrades in this department.

65W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging

As per a 91Mobiles report, the OnePlus 9 will get wireless charging support – finally! To recall, OnePlus 8T as well as the OnePlus 8, both missed out on wireless charging as the feature was reserved for their more powerful ‘Pro’ sibling. Additionally, leaked images of the device suggest that the next OnePlus flagship killer will also support reverse charging, which means it can be used to juice other devices as well.

Now that we’re talking about charging other devices, the OnePlus 9 itself will reportedly derive juice from a 4,500mAh battery. As for the charging wattage, it will offer 65W wired fast charging, while wireless charging maxes out at 30W – which is still quite impressive. And if the OnePlus 8T is anything to go by, the 65W charging technology will fill the 4,500mAh battery from 0-100% in just about 40 minutes.

A 4,500mAh battery will keep the lights on

As per older leaks, the upcoming OnePlus phone will rock a flat 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC will keep things running, and it will be accompanied by 8 gigs of RAM. There’s a single selfie camera on the front, housed inside a circular hole-punch drilled in the top-left corner.

Rumors about the camera hardware are somewhat conflicting though. Some reports say the OnePlus 9 will feature two 48MP snappers at the back. However, another report claims that the device will come equipped with Leica-branded camera hardware that includes a 50MP main snapper, a 20MP wide-angle shooter, and a 12MP telephoto camera.