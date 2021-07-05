oneplus 9

We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon.com. This time, we have the latest OnePlus 9 getting an 11 percent discount, which means you can grab yours for just $650 after an $80 discount. This 5G enabled device comes unlocked with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. You also get a beautiful 120Hz Fluid Display, Hasselblad triple camera, 65W Ultra Fast Charging, and more.

However, if you are a Samsung fan, you can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy S21 starting at $700 after receiving a $100 discount. And if that is still too much for your budget, you can also grab the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, as you may have to wait a bit longer to wait for the latest Galaxy S21 FE. And if you want to go Ultra, you can grab your new Galaxy S21 Ultra for $1,000 after a $200 discount, and you get the 128GB variant, or even better, grab the 256GB storage option that’s also going for $1,000 with $250 savings.

    OnePlus 9

    Samsung Galaxy S21

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

You will also find the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE on sale. First, the Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS support and a 400 Blue Aluminum case with a Deep Navy Sport Band is currently getting a $70 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $329. If you’re looking for a more affordable variant, you can also grab the Apple Watch SE that’s currently available for $249 after receiving a $20 discount.

And if you want the previous generation Apple Watch Series 5 is getting a massive 38 percent discount, which translates to $287.55 savings, meaning that you can grab yours or $461.45, and you get the LTE 40mm variant with a Stainless Steel case and a Milanese Loop. And if you like leather, you can grab a new Ouheng Apple Watch Band 44mm 42mm, sweatproof with genuine leather, and rubber hybrid band strat compatible with any Apple Watch for $7.26 after a 72 percent discount.

    Apple Watch Series 6

    Apple Watch SE

    Apple Watch Series 5

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

