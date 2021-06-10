OnePlus 9 title

We start today’s deals over at OnePlus.com, where we find the latest OnePlus 9 selling for $729. Indeed, there are no savings listed there, but you get a pair of free OnePlus Buds Z White for free when your purchase, which means you get a $50 gift. This phone comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor under the hood. Further, you get a 120Hz Fluid Display, Hasselblad Camera for mobile, and 65W Ultra Fast Charging.

You can also get a new OnePlus 8T for $599 after a $150 discount. This will get you a new phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. You will get 5G support, a 48MP primary shooter on a quad-camera setup, plus the same 120Hz Fluid Display and Warp Charge 65. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can opt to get the OnePlus 8 that is currently getting a $250 discount, making it available for $449.

    OnePlus 9 5G

    OnePlus 8T

    OnePlus 8

You can also score savings on a new Garmin smartwatch, and there are several options to choose from. We start with the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar that is currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it available for $970, and the best part is that you also get a pair of Wearable4U Ultimate Black Earbuds with your purchase. Or get the runners bundle, which includes a +Garmin Water Bottle, HD Screen Protectors & PlayBetter Charger for $715.

The regular Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is also getting a $100 discount so that you can get one for $550. The more affordable Garmin Fenix 5 Plus is also on sale. You can get one renewed for $330 with $48 savings or grab a new Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $264 after receiving an $86 discount.

    Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar

    Garmin Fenix 5 Plus

    Garmin Vivoactive 4

 

Apple’s official Leather Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in Baltic Blue is also on sale. You can get yours for just $54 with $5 savings or get the California Poppy color variant for $55 after a $4 discount. You will also find deals on the Apple Silicone Case for the iPhone 11 Pro in Black that’s now available for $32 after a $7 discount.

Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter is also on sale. You can get one for $18 after a $1 discount or grab a new Apple MagSafe Charger for $34 with $5 discounts. You can check the latest Apple accessories listing at Amazon.com, where you will find more items on sale.

    Apple Leather Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12

    Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

    Apple MagSafe Charger

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
airtag android compatibility
OnePlus to join Apple and Samsung in the Smart Tags game, patent hints
OnePlus has filed a patent for a device, which is called OnePlusTags. The name itself seems to be pretty self-explanatory.
oneplus nord pocketnow
OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak tips powerful innards for the upcoming mid-ranger
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will reportedly come armed with the 5G-ready Snapdragon 750G SoC and an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Fossil Gen 5 LTE
Fossil: Buy our new watch if you want the new Wear OS
Most previous-year models will eventually be discounted as existing Fossil Google Wear watches won’t be upgradable to the new Wear OS software platform. 