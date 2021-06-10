We start today’s deals over at OnePlus.com, where we find the latest OnePlus 9 selling for $729. Indeed, there are no savings listed there, but you get a pair of free OnePlus Buds Z White for free when your purchase, which means you get a $50 gift. This phone comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor under the hood. Further, you get a 120Hz Fluid Display, Hasselblad Camera for mobile, and 65W Ultra Fast Charging.

You can also get a new OnePlus 8T for $599 after a $150 discount. This will get you a new phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. You will get 5G support, a 48MP primary shooter on a quad-camera setup, plus the same 120Hz Fluid Display and Warp Charge 65. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can opt to get the OnePlus 8 that is currently getting a $250 discount, making it available for $449.

You can also score savings on a new Garmin smartwatch, and there are several options to choose from. We start with the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar that is currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it available for $970, and the best part is that you also get a pair of Wearable4U Ultimate Black Earbuds with your purchase. Or get the runners bundle, which includes a +Garmin Water Bottle, HD Screen Protectors & PlayBetter Charger for $715.

The regular Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is also getting a $100 discount so that you can get one for $550. The more affordable Garmin Fenix 5 Plus is also on sale. You can get one renewed for $330 with $48 savings or grab a new Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $264 after receiving an $86 discount.

Apple’s official Leather Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in Baltic Blue is also on sale. You can get yours for just $54 with $5 savings or get the California Poppy color variant for $55 after a $4 discount. You will also find deals on the Apple Silicone Case for the iPhone 11 Pro in Black that’s now available for $32 after a $7 discount.

Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter is also on sale. You can get one for $18 after a $1 discount or grab a new Apple MagSafe Charger for $34 with $5 discounts. You can check the latest Apple accessories listing at Amazon.com, where you will find more items on sale.