OnePlus 9 is available for just $499 today!

OnePlus may not be the “Flagship Killer” company we all grew to love, but it still manages to offer some of the best devices that won’t butcher your wallet. The company is also great with deals, and it is currently letting you purchase a new OnePlus 9 for an unbelievable price.

You can currently get your hands on a new OnePlus 9 for just $499 at OnePlus.com. This deal is amazing because it has no hidden fees or requirements. In other words, you can score a new and unlocked OnePlus device while still managing to keep $250 in your pocket, which represents 31 percent savings.

The OnePlus 9 is still a great smartphone to consider in 2022, as it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, which is more than enough space for your pictures, videos, apps, and more. Also, you get to choose between two different color options, including Astral Black and Winter Mist. The device also features a 120Hz Fluid Display, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge support, an Adreno 660 GPU, 5G support, and a 48MP Sony IMX689 camera sensor on its main shooter that works together with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 2MP monochrome sensor on its triple camera setup.

You can make your savings even better when you trade in one of your previous OnePlus devices, as OnePlus is willing to give you up to $100 savings, and there’s also an option that will get you $49.90 savings with RedCoins.

Either way, you can also choose to get yours from Amazon.com, where you can pick up the exact same device for $590 after receiving a 19 percent discount that will get you $140 savings. The difference is that Amazon’s deal will most likely be going for a couple of days. In contrast, the deal that’s currently live at OnePlus.com will only be available today. So you may want to hurry. And if you’re still interested in other options, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A53, that now sells for $350 after a $100 discount.