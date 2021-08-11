Earlier today, OnePlus released a teaser on its Instagram and Twitter handles suggesting some sort of dual-screen or foldable smartphone announcement from the brand. Much to our disappointment, OnePlus hasn’t shared anything remotely related to its foldable smartphone development today. Instead, the company has announced that its latest OnePlus 9 is available at 50% off its launch price.

Well, the offer is only available for T-Mobile customers. When you purchase a OnePlus 9 and open a new line with T-Mobile at the time of purchase, you’re entitled to receive $375, or half of the phone’s price, in the form of 24 months bill credits. Lucky customers can also win a free OnePlus Buds Z along with a OnePlus 9 purchase.

The offer is available across all the OnePlus 9 variants including all colors. To remind you OnePlus 9 comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor under the hood. Further, you get a 120Hz Fluid Display, Hasselblad Camera for mobile, and 65W Ultra-Fast Charging.

OnePlus phones are well-known for giving their fans and users more bang for their buck. Yeah, even though it’s not necessarily the same ‘flagship killer’ company it used to be, it still manages to deliver some great devices that won’t make you break the bank. The latest OnePlus 9 series is a great example of this, and at 50% off, T-Mobile’s OnePlus 9 offer is one of the best deals you can find these days.

Need more information about how the OnePlus 9 actually performs in day-to-day life? Watch Pocketnow’s video review of the OnePlus 9 below and decide for yourself: