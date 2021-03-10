Well, it looks like the floodgates of OnePlus 9 series leaks have finally opened ahead of its official debut on March 23. After details of the upcoming phones’ internal hardware surfaced online and a few camera details were officially confirmed as well, we now have high-resolution renders of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, showing off the color options that will be up for grabs.

The latest leak, which comes from WinFuture, shows the OnePlus 9 Pro in three colors – black, silver, and green. Interestingly, the black trim appears to have a sandstone-like finish on the rear panel, although it could also turn out to be frosted glass at the end of the day, since possibilities of a metallic rear panel are slim as it would impede wireless charging. The remaining colors have a glossy surface finish.

Looks like the classic sandstone finish is returning, or at some semblance of it

There are four cameras at the back, sitting alongside the LED flash and what appears to be the laser autofocus module. OnePlus has already confirmed that the main 48MP camera uses the Sony IMX789 sensor, while the 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter relies on the Sony IMX766 sensor.

Coming to the standard OnePlus 9, it appears in blue, purple and black colors, all three of which appear to rock a glossy finish. There are three cameras at back, and no laser autofocus module is to be found on this one. OnePlus 9 Pro is shown flaunting a curved display with a hole-punch drilled in the top right corner and slim bezels on all sides. It will reportedly employ an LTPO panel that will bring the adaptive refresh rate feature to the table, allowing the phone to automatically adjust the display refresh rate based on the on-screen content to save some battery juice.

The vanilla OnePlus 9 is going for a flat panel, but with the same approach for housing the selfie camera as its Pro sibling. As per leaks, both the phones will rely on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and an identical 4,500mAh battery as well. Additionally, the two phones are rumored to support 65W fast charging, and wireless charging is also certain – at least for the Pro model.