OnePlus 9 series is just around the corner, and the leaks have already started pouring in. The company is tipped to launch three smartphones: the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Lite and the OnPlus 9 Pro. A new leak claims to have revealed the information about the battery capacity of OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

The information comes from tipster Max Jambor who took to Twitter to reveal that both OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 4,500mAh battery. It is a bit surprising since up until now, the Pro variants have packed a bigger battery than the vanilla model. The battery is likely to be dual-cell, and while the tipster hasn’t revealed any information about the fast charging capabilities, we expect the devices to support 65W fast charging.

9 and 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/PHU385KmL9 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 9, 2021

OnePlus 9 could come equipped with the same flat display as on the OnePlus 8T. For the unaware, the latter features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and consists of minimal bezels on all four sides.

OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be HDR-ready and have a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. It will run Android 11 out of the box. The device is rumored to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 9 battery could be of 4,500mAh capacity.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro was recently revealed to have a Hasselblad camera at the back. OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to feature a QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440. It is likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is tipped to be working on an earlier than usual launch for its next flagship. If rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 9 series could be launched in March.