Image Via: ITHome

OnePlus 9 series is about to launch soon in March. Shared of the launch the leaks are coming from all directions. The company is tipped to launch three smartphones: the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and the OnPlus 9 Pro. The first one is expected to be the most affordable offering in the latest series. A new leak claims to have revealed the information about the color options of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

According to the information shared by OxygenUpdater, the OnePlus 9 regular model could be offered in three color options of Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist, while the T-Mobile variant might come in two colors – Astral Black, Winter Mist. The Verizon variant could be made available in Gloss Black, Gloss Gradient Purple color options. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro’s regular variant might sell in three color options of Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist, while the T-Mobile variant could get the Morning Mist color option.

DeviceCodenameColors
OnePlus 9lemonadeAstral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist
OnePlus 9 (T-Mobile)lemonadetAstral Black, Winter Mist
OnePlus 9 (Verizon)lemonadevGloss black, Gloss gradient purple
OnePlus 9 ProlemonadepStellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist
OnePlus 9 Pro (T-Mobile)lemonadeptMorning Mist

OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be HDR-ready and have a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel. It will run Android 11 out of the box. The device is rumored to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter. OnePlus 9 battery could be of 4,500mAh capacity.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to feature a QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440. It is likely to have a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is tipped to be working on an earlier than usual launch for its next flagship. If rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 9 series could be launched in March. It might also launch the OnePlus Watch alongside the 9 series.

