We start today’s deals with several great products and accessories. First up, we have the OnePlus 9 in Winter Mist getting a $33.81 discount, which means you can grab yours for $696.18. This will get you a new 5G capable device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Plus, you get a 120Hz Fluid Display, a Hasselblad triple camera with a 48MP primary sensor, plus a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP monochrome lens, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the package.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, which comes with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for $450 after a $450 discount, which means 50 percent savings. It also features a triple camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP Tele with a 16MP selfie camera in the front. Another option to consider is the Nokia 8.3, which’s now available for $380 after receiving a $220 discount. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Now, you can also grab a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro with a 24 percent discount, meaning that they’re available for $190 at Woot.com, but you will only be able to get this deal if you’re an Amazon Prime member. And if you want the latest AirPods Max, you can still grab a pair for $489, which means $60 savings for you. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are getting a $50 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $150 on their Phantom Violet color variants. You can also choose to get the Phantom Silver and Phantom Black color options, but these are only getting $20 and $34 savings, respectively.