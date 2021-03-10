OnePlus 9 series is just around the corner. The company will be launching it earlier than usual. OnePlus has so far launched its first flagship of the year in April or later. This time around, the company is bringing its OnePlus 9 series on March 23 at an online event. OnePlus is also tipped to launch its first smartwatch alongside smartphones. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming devices ahead of the launch.

Not two, but three OnePlus 9 models

OnePlus usually unveils two models in its non-T series in the first half of the year. However, it is tipped to launch three models in the OnePlus 9 series. The company could launch the OnePlus 9R / 9E, OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro. While the latter two will sport a flagship chipset, the ‘R’ variant could be a more affordable bet.

OnePlus 9R / OnePlus 9E

The OnePlus 9R / 9E is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 600-series SoC. It could have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset delivering its power needs. The smartphone could be made available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other specifications of the device remain unknown.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is the flagship chipset from Qualcomm. The former could come equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display, while the OnePlus 9 Pro could feature a 6.78-inch size with a QHD resolution. The duo is tipped to include a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 render via 91Mobiles

The OnePlus 9 might sport two 48MP sensors. One of them is said to output 12MP images, whereas the other could be an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third camera is unknown. As for the OnePlus 9 Pro, it could have four rear snappers. The phones are likely to come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Both devices are rumored to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging on the Pro, and 30W on the OnePlus 9.

Enters Hasselblad

OnePlus has entered a three-year partnership with Hasselblad. It has announced that the two companies will work together to deliver “vastly improved camera systems” on future OnePlus smartphones – starting with the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus says it plans software improvements including color tuning and sensor calibration.

Hasselblad will help OnePlus in advanced color calibration. The new color solution, Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad will be more accurate and natural-looking colors to photos taken with OnePlus flagship cameras.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Twitter / @Dave2D)

The upcoming OnePlus 9 series will include a Hasselblad Pro Mode that will bring Hasselblad’s sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time. It is said to result in accurate and natural colors for better post-editing. The new mode will allow you to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance, and more. Users will also be able to use a 12-bit RAW format for even richer colors and higher dynamic range.

The OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership of USD 150 million will span over three years and it will help OnePlus develop new areas of smartphone imaging technology. These include a panoramic camera with a 140-degree field of view, T-lens technology for lightning-fast focus in the front-facing camera. The OnePlus 9 series will include a feature called ‘freeform lens’, which will practically eliminate edge distortion in ultra-wide photos.

The best camera on a OnePlus ever?

OnePlus has announced that its next flagship series will sport a custom Sony IMX789 sensor. This sensor will support 12-bit RAW, and it is said to be up to 64-times more colorful than before. It is said to deliver more dynamic and vibrant colors in pictures. OnePlus says it will allow professional photographers more room for additional post-editing. Further, the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

Wide range of colors

As per a report, the OnePlus 9 series will be made available in a wide range of colors. The regular OnePlus 9 could be offered in three color options of Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist, while the T-Mobile variant might come in two colors – Astral Black, Winter Mist. On the other hand, the Verizon variant could be made available in Gloss Black, Gloss Gradient Purple color options.

In contrast, the OnePlus 9 Pro’s regular variant might sell in three color options of Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist, while the T-Mobile variant could get the Morning Mist color option.

Device Codename Colors OnePlus 9 lemonade Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist OnePlus 9 (T-Mobile) lemonadet Astral Black, Winter Mist OnePlus 9 (Verizon) lemonadev Gloss black, Gloss gradient purple OnePlus 9 Pro lemonadep Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro (T-Mobile) lemonadept Morning Mist

OnePlus 9 series surprise pre-order gifts

Pre-order details of the OnePlus 9 series have already leaked online, thanks to Evan Blass. The OnePlus 9 series pre-orders are tipped to start on March 23, which is also the launch date. The early buyers will get one of two flavors of the OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earbuds.

Those who pre-order the OnePlus 9 will get a free set of regular Buds Z, while OnePlus 9 Pro buyers will be gifted the Steve Harrington Edition. However, the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus Watch wouldn’t be eligible for the free gift.

OnePlus 9 series launch

OnePlus recently revealed the launch date for its next flagship lineup. The OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus Watch (rumored) will be launched on March 23. The event will be streamed online at 10 AM ET / 2 PM GMT / 7:30 PM IST.