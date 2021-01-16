We are getting some great smartphone deals from OnePlus, Motorola, and Samsung lately. First, we have the OnePlus 8T packing a 120Hz Fluid Display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage space for $749. This deal used to be great because it would get you a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z wireless headphones, but it has just gotten better. You can get the package for just $649 with you enter promo code newyear100.

OnePlus 8T The OnePlus 8T is the company's latest flagship, and it features a 120Hz Fluid Display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 48MP Quad camera. view at OnePlus

Next up we find an awesome foldable device. The Moto RAZR 5G is currently getting a $300.99 discount, which leaves it at $1,099. Upon purchase, you will get an unlocked device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Further, you will also get a large external display and a 48MP camera, plus you get to choose between its three color options, as they’re all getting the same discount.

Moto RAZR 5G The re-invented flip phone returns with a modern twist, crafted with premium materials and a main display that folds in half. view at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is also on sale in its Cosmic Black or Cosmic Gray color variants, and you can get one for just $900, which translates to $300 savings. You get a factory unlocked device with 128GB storage space. However, you must remember that the Samsung Galaxy S21 was launched recently, and there are several deals over at Samsung.com, which features Samsung’s latest flagship starting at $100 if you trade-in an eligible device. You will also get $200 credit to use towards accessories such as a new Samsung Galaxy Watch or the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. You can also score a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or a Galaxy S20 Ultra, since they’re currently available for $350 and $1,125, respectively after an eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus comes with a new Hires camera Zoom, Bright Night Mode, Super Fast charging, and an all-day battery. view at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Check out the latest deals on last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which is still a great option to consider in 2020. view at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Pre-order Follow this link to save big bucks with your new Samsung Galaxy S21, which starts at just $100 if you trade-in an eligible device, and you can also get up to $200 towards accessories such as Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Buds. view at Samsung

Other Samsung deals include the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series starting at $450 for the entry-level variant, or $750 for the Note 20 Ultra, which comes with an S Pen and tons of great features that work with it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is still selling for $999.99 with a $1,000 discount, or grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for $250 if you want 5G, or get the LTE-only version for just $100.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with an included S Pen, which is so responsive that it feels like you're using a real pen. It also features Super Fast Charge and great performance. view at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is considered last year's best device. It features Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass, with a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when extended and a 6.2-inch screen when folded shut. view at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung's foldable phone with a clamshell design comes with a Dynamic AMOLED Display for immersive viewing, 250GB storage space, and more. view at Samsung