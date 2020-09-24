OnePlus is all set to launch its T-series smartphone, the OnePlus 8T on October 14. The launch event will take place at 7:30 PM IST / 10 AM ET. Ahead of the launch, the device has already appeared in leaked renders. Moreover, the key specs have also been leaked. It also appeared online in a 360-degree video. The company has been teasing its specifications. Now, the official landing page of OnePlus 8T 5G hints at the presence of 65W fast charge technology.

The page shows a graphical representation of two batteries getting charged simultaneously. It has a “Check it Out” button that comes up next. On clicking, it shows an AR look of the phone’s innards including the dual batteries. It seems like OnePlus is opting for a dual-cell battery setup to support 65W fast charging. To recall, a similar setup of dual-cell batteries of 2,130mAh was seen on the OPPO Find X2 that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology.

OnePlus 8T 5G leaked specifications

The OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a flat display, as confirmed by Pete Lau himself. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display of 6.5-inches. The smartphone will be using a 2.5D flexible screen that is said to offer an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. Moreover, it will come with a 91.9% screen-to-body-ratio, which would be the highest ever on an OnePlus smartphone.

The handset is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. In the optics department, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is likely to ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

According to a tipster, the OnePlus 8T 5G will arrive in Europe in two options of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The price of these variants is said to be 799 euros and 899 euros, respectively.