OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update for the OnePlus 8T in India. It is a hot-fix update that brings fixes to issues caused by the previous update. The OTA update optimizes call stability, improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating, and more. It will soon roll out in other markets including Europe and North America.

The OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 for OnePlus 8T is now rolling out to a small percentage of the phone users in India. A broader rollout is expected to take place in a few days. This update has version 11.0.4.5.KB05DA in India, and it will roll out as 11.0.4.5.KB05BA and version 11.0.4.5.KB05AA in Europe and North America respectively. The latest development comes from the OnePlus community forum.

The hot-fix update has a similar changeling to the update that was rolled out a week ago on the OnePlus 8T. It optimizes call stability and improves system power consumption performance to reduce heating. It also comes with improvements for mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience. The update offers optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks and an optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes.

The latest update for OnePlus 8T fixes the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode and the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability. It also comes with improved camera stability and optimizes the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience. Further, it includes fixes to the issue with network interruption while playing games and optimizes mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal