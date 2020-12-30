OnePlus 8T camera pocketnow

After releasing updates for the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord N100, the Chinese company is now rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 8T. It brings a slew of optimizations and fixes. System improvements include faster unlock speeds and optimized experience for full-screen gestures. Plus, it brings OnePlus Store app for Indian users. This app allows users to shop for OnePlus products and access quick support whenever they require it. However, it is not a forced app, and can be uninstalled easily if you don’t want it.

OnePlus announced the new OxygenOS update of OnePlus 8T via its forums. It is rolling out version number is OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA for the India users, while European users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05BA and North American users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05AA update. the update size for Indian users is 514MB. We suggest you have a sufficient battery charge and a good Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update. If you haven’t received a notification can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

The new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8T includes an optimized experience of full-screen gestures and the image quality on nightscape. It fixes a number of issues including a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery as well as the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation. There is a newly added keyboard height adjustment tool where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience. Moreover, the company is updating the Android security patch to November 2020. You can see the full changelog below.

Changelog

  • System
    • Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures
    • Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed
    • Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)
    • Updated Android security patch to 2020.11
  • Camera
    • Optimized the image quality on nightscape
  • Gallery
    • Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery
  • Network
    • Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation
    • Improved the stability of communication
  • OnePlus Store (—IN only)
    • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)
I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
