OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 8T. The update includes a number of optimizations, fixes, and the OnePlus Store app for Indian users. OnePlus has fixed several problems including video playback on the phone that abnormally paused frequently. For Indian users, the version number is OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05DA. European users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.9.KB05BA and North American users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05AA​ firmware version.

OnePlus took to its forums to announce the OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T. The update optimizes the experience of full-screen gestures as well as the image quality on nightscape. It increases the fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed. There is also a newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience. It also brings the Android security patch to November 2020, which is surprising since the OnePlus 8T is the company’s latest flagship. It also fixes the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation. Plus, it improves the stability of communication. Here is the full changelog:

Full Changelog:

System Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment) Fixed the issue that the media player may pause abnormally Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Camera Optimized the image quality on nightscape

Gallery Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery

Network Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation Improved the stability of communication

OnePlus Store (—IN only) An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

