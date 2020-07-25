OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 series was launched back in April, and its time to brace yourselves for the next launch. Rumors of the OnePlus 8T series have started coming in. The leak comes from the teardown of OnePlus Camera app v5.4.23. It showed strings of code with mentions of 64MP photo support.

The string of code reads, “64MP offers higher resolution and captures details in well lit scenes.” It is worth noting that none of the current OnePlus phones have a 64MP sensor. Hence, it is being speculated that the string of code is in preparation for an upcoming OnePlus smartphone, presumably the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro.

Further, the string of codes also state that while taking burst shots, the app will recommend the user to switch to 16MP mode for “better dynamic range.” Interestingly, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro capture 12MP images by default. Therefore, the 16MP mode is speculated for a different phone.

Source: XDA-Developers

