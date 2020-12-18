We start today’s deals with the OnePlus 8T 5G, which is getting a $100 discount, leaving the US unlocked version with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, a Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, and a quad-camera setup for just $649. The best part is that you can choose between the Lunar Silver and the Aquamarine Green color options, as they are both getting the same discount. If you’re looking for another 5G enabled device, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with 128GB for $800 with a $200 discount. The Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $778 with $172 savings.

However, you can also get a new Samsung 5G device for less if you have a device to trade-in. You can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for $450. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts at $420, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can be yours for $500, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is up for grabs at $1,000 with a $1,000 discount, but like I said, if you have an eligible device to trade-in.

We also have the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $600 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space with $100 savings. However, you can get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 for $533, and you would get the same 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, but an Intel Pentium processor powers it.

Finally, if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, you can get the Sennheiser Momentum 3 for $300 with $99.97 savings, the HD 450BT doe $146, and the PXC 550-II for $188, with $53.95 and $162 discounts, respectively.

However, if you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones, you may also want to consider the Sennheiser CX 400BT, which are getting a $70 discount, leaving them at $130. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 for $250 with a $49.97 discount and the Google Pixel Buds gen-2 are currently getting a $20 discount, which leaves them at $159.