OnePlus 8T 5G is all set to be launched in India on October 14. The company is teasing its features one by one as we move towards the launch. Now, the renders of the smartphone have leaked well ahead of the official unveiling. It is claimed to come in two coloraturas options of Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green. While the former seems to sport a matte finish, the latter can come with a glossy back.

Exclusive: OnePlus 8T 5G Official Render in Lunar Silver & Aquamarine Colour Option!



I must say, it looks different but not bad. I akind of like the design, it's growing on me. The Lunar Silver seems matte while Green is glossy. Which one do you like better? #OnePlus8T #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/GTS8WDp4m4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 9, 2020

OnePlus 8T 5G leaked specifications

The OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a flat display, as confirmed by Pete Lau himself. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display of 6.5-inches. The smartphone will be using a 2.5D flexible screen that is said to offer an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. Moreover, it will come with a 91.9% screen-to-body-ratio, which would be the highest ever on an OnePlus smartphone.

The handset is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. In the optics department, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. The company is teasing “A day’s power in 15 minutes.” It will ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

According to a tipster, the OnePlus 8T 5G will arrive in Europe in two options of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The price of these variants is said to be 799 euros and 899 euros, respectively.