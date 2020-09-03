Just a few days ago, we came across an alleged OnePlus 8T render that claimed to give us our first look at the upcoming device. Now, a fresh report from Android Central claims to reveal almost all key specifications of the OnePlus 8T. And if those turn out to be true, we are looking at a mid-cycle refresh that flaunts an iterative design, but focuses more on internal upgrades, with one of them being the jump to a 120Hz display from the 90Hz panel we saw on the vanilla OnePlus 8.

The report, which cites an insider source, claims that the OnePlus 8T is codenamed ‘Kebab’ and that it sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the one on the OnePlus 8 Pro. As per the leaked render, the screen will be curved and there will be a hole-punch cutout for housing the front camera. There is no word on other display attributes such as resolution and brightness output to name a few.

Talking about the cameras, the OnePlus 8T will reportedly offer a quad rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 48MP primary snapper. However, it will use an upgraded sensor that will be different from the one fitted inside the OnePlus 8. The main snapper will be accompanied by a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait lens. No word on the selfie camera’s megapixel count or its imaging capabilities.

Coming to the internals, the OnePlus 8T will pack the slightly faster Snapdragon 865+ SoC paired with 8 gigs of RAM handling the multi-tasking duties and 128GB of onboard storage. However, variants with different RAM and storage configurations might also be launched if its predecessors are anything to go by. Unfortunately, there is no information on the phone’s battery capacity, its charging capabilities, and endurance figures, yet.