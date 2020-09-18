OnePlus 8T recently appeared in a leaked render that was unearthed from an official Android 11 developer preview build, and also had its key specs leaked. Further, hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of the device had appeared online. The upcoming phone is said to introduce major design changes – a flat display and a much larger camera module that now has four lenses instead of three cameras on the OnePlus 8. Now, OnePlus 8T launch date has also leaked online.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 8T launch date is set as October 14. The publication cites well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal. The OnePlus 8T is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, but unlike the curved panel on the OnePlus 8, this one has a flat display. However, the refresh rate could go up from 90Hz to 120Hz. As per the renders, the hole-punch is still there sitting in the upper right corner, housing a single selfie camera. The device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. It could be sold in two variants – an 8GB RAM model that offers 128GB of onboard storage, and a 12GB variant that comes equipped with a 256GB storage.

In the optics department, the OnePlus 8T is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is likely to ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.