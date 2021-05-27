We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of new smartphones on sale. We start with the OnePlus 8T that’s currently getting a $180 discount thanks to the upcoming Memorial Day. This means you can get your new phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage for just $569. You also get a Quad-camera setup with a 48MP main shooter, a beautiful 120Hz Fluid Display, Warp Charge 65, and a free bumper case with your purchase.

The OnePlus 8 is also on sale, and you can get one for $499 with $200 savings. This option comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You get the same 48MP primary sensor on its triple camera setup, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and a 90 Hz Fluid Display.

If you’re more interested in acquiring a new Google phone, you can grab a new Google Pixel 4 for just $470 if you go for the 64GB storage variant in Clearly White. If you want the Just Black color option, you will find yourself having to pay $519, which is not that bad either. The 128GB variant of the Clearly White option can also be yours for $670 after a $229 discount.

If you want a larger device, the Google Pixel 4 XL sells for $580 in its Just Black color variant after receiving a $319 discount. This will get you an unlocked device with 64GB of storage. The Clearly White option is also on sale, but this one will set you back $611.19 after a $287 discount. If you want more storage space, you can also get the 128GB variant in Just Black for $800 or the Clearly White option for $900 with $199 and $99 savings, respectively.

Finally, you can also opt to get a new Nokia device. The Nokia 8.3 is currently getting a $38 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $561. This will get you an unlocked device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a Quad camera with a primary 64MP sensor, a 6.81-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a clear case inside the package. The next option is the Nokia 5.4, also equipped with 128GB storage and a quad-camera setup. However, this has a 48MP primary sensor, 4GB RAM, and a smaller 6.39-inch display. It can be yours for just $237.45 with $12 savings, and if you’re still looking for something even more affordable, you can grab the Nokia 3.4 for $169.61 after a $9.39 discount, and you get a new 2-day battery device with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.