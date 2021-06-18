We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Android smartphones with crazy discounts. First, we head over to OnePlus.com, where we have the OnePlus 8T getting a $150 discount, meaning you can grab the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage version for $599. And remember that you also get a 120Hz Fluid Display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

Next up is the OnePlus 8 that is now available for just $449 after a $250 discount. This device comes with the same processor and camera as the 8T, but you will only get 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a 90Hz Fluid Display which is still pretty decent for the price.

Moving on to Google Pixel phones, we have found the Google Pixel 4 getting a massive $450 discount, which leaves the 128GB storage variant in an Oh So Orange color option for $449, which represents a bit over 50 percent savings. This phone comes equipped with 6GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and you get a dual camera with a 16MP primary sensor, backed up by a 12.2MP Dual-Pixel camera.

Now, we have also found the previous generation Google Pixel 3 available for just $200; yes, you got that right. Get a new Pixel 3 with 64GB storage space on its Not Pink or Clearly color variant with $600 savings. And savings get better when you go for the Pixel 3 with 128GB storage, as you can get yours for $230 after receiving a $669 discount. Still, if you want the larger Google Pixel 3 XL, you can grab one in its Not Pink, Sprint unlocked variant for the same $230 with $670 savings.

Nokia smartphones are also on sale, and you can grab a new Nokia 8.3 for just $440.98 after a $158.02 discount which represents 26 percent savings. This device comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space, plus a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main shooter. But suppose that’s a bit too much for you. In that case, you can also grab a new Nokia 2.4 with 32GB storage, 2GB RAM, and a MediaTek Helio processor for 120 with $20 savings, or grab the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G with 128GB storage for $250 after a $150 discount with qualified activation at Best Buy.