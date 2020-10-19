OnePlus 8T update

OnePlus 8T was launched last week, and now it is receiving its first OxygenOS 11 update. It brings Canvas AOD feature to the device. The latest development comes from Talk Android’s Chief Editor Peter Holden, who took to Twitter to post about the update. It also optimises unlock experience for Ambient Display and power consumption for the phone.

OnePlus introduced the Canvas AOD feature with open beta 2 update of OxygenOS 11 for its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The Canvas AOD feature can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. You can go to Settings > Customizations > Wallpaper > Canvas and choose a photo of your choice. The wireframe picture of the wallpaper will appear in the Ambient Display.

Alongside the Canvas AOD feature, the OnePlus 8T update brings a slew of optimisations. It optimizes the power consumption for the phone. Further, camera gets optimized Nightscape Mode for video that improves the imaging quality. It has optimized the accuracy of white balance under different settings. Plus, the stability of the Camera app has been improved.

The OnePlus 8T is the first device from the Chinese manufacturer to ship with OxygenOS 11 skin based on Android 11. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, with 12GB of RA and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

