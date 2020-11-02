OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 8T. The smartphone has started receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update in India, Europe, and more countries. It is getting software optimizations as well as optimizations in system power consumption that helps in reducing heat generation. In the EU, the OnePlus 8T is receiving v11.0.2.3.KB05BA, and globally, the phone is receiving v11.0.2.3.KB05AA. The update is rolling out over the air in a staged manner.

The latest development comes via the official forum post on the OnePlus community. It says that the company has started rolling out version 11.0.2.3.KB05DA of the OxygenOS for the OnePlus 8T. The new update brings a host of optimizations. It includes a few battery optimizations and minor tweaks that improve the overall performance of the phone. The system power consumption and the intelligent 5G function are also getting optimized to reduce heat generation and extend battery endurance capacity, respectively.

The new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8T also fixes the issue related to icons that are not displayed on the desktop. Plus, the abnormal display issue with loading photos preview has been fixed as well. Bluetooth connection stability and network stability are getting fixes as well.

As mentioned above, the update is rolling out in a staged manner, and you might receive it in the upcoming days when OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs in the update. You can also check for the update on your OnePlus 8T by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is all set to announce the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. It will be launching today, November 2 in China. However, we don’t know if it will be making its way out of the country.