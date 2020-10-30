OnePlus 8T is getting a new special edition phone. While the company has made its fair share of limited edition phones in the past, with the most notable ones being the McLaren Edition devices, this is the first time OnePlus is taking inspiration from a game for its design. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition will go official on November 2. The company had already announced that it will go on pre-sale in China starting November 4.

The information comes from Weibo where OnePlus posted the details of a launch event that will be held in China on November 2 at 2 PM local time / 2 AM ET. The poster shows a shadow of the phone with slight accents of yellow on the edges. Further, the packaging will also be different from the standard variant. Going by the past special editions, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition could also feature more RAM and storage. Past leaks suggest that it might pack 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. There is no word on availability or if it would make its way out of China.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is likely to get design changes. However, the specifications are likely to remain the same. It will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The camera configuration consists of a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will be a 5G device. Connectivity options could include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.