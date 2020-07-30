OnePlus 8 Pro review
OnePlus is not taking a break. It has recently launched the new OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Buds, but it seems that it’s also getting things ready to launch the OnePlus 8T.

We usually have to wait until October-November to see the OnePlus’ T series launch, but that doesn’t mean that we have to wait until then to get information about the device. It seems that the new OnePlus 8T has recently passed through Geekbench. A device with model number KB2001 has just appeared running Android 11, with 8GB RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Unfortunately, we can’t know if this was the regular version of the OnePlus 8 T or the OnePlus 8T Pro. It’s also hard to tell if this is the regular Snapdragon 865 or the 865+ processor, but at least we can say that the device reached decent scores, which match the results of other SD865 powered devices.

Source GSM Arena

