OnePlus recently confirmed the launch date of OnePlus 8T 5G. The smartphone will be announced on October 14 at 7:30 PM IST / 10 AM ET. Ahead of the launch, the pricing had leaked that said it will cost 799 euros for the base variant. Now, the Amazon Germany website has leaked specs and price of the device. Surprisingly, the price is lower than what was leaked earlier. It could just be a place holder but here’s the information.

The Amazon listing was spotted by tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to it, the base OnePlus 8T 5G model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost €599 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is tipped to cost €699. Earlier, the rumored pricing was 799 euros and 899 euros for the respective models. Hence, the listing price could just be a place holder. We suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus 8T 5G



Dimensions: 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm



Weight: 188 grams#OnePlus8T https://t.co/6b19vl3mHm — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 22, 2020

The OnePlus 8T 5G is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display of 6.5-inch. It will be using a 2.5D flexible screen that is said offer an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. Moreover, the smartphone will come with a 91.9% screen-to-body-ratio, which would be the highest ever on an OnePlus smartphone.

The device recently appeared in a leaked render that was unearthed from an official Android 11 developer preview build. It also had its key specs leaked. Further, hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of the device had appeared online. As per the renders, the hole-punch is still there sitting in the upper right corner, housing a single selfie camera.

The OnePlus 8T 5G could be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. As for the optics, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is likely to ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.