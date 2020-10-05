OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 8T smartphone in India on October 14. This time around, the company is said to unveil just the vanilla variant and there will be no Pro model. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company is teasing its features one by one. It has already confirmed the presence of 120Hz refresh rate, OxygenOS 11, and support for 65W fast charging. Now, it has revealed that the OnePlus 8T will feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie camera.

Strike a pose 📸 with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 4, 2020

The latest development comes from OnePlus’ Twitter account that shared a new teaser of its upcoming smartphone. The caption mentions an “Ultra Wide Angle Camera.” Further, there is a short animated video that likely shoes the selfie camera positioning.

OnePlus 8T 5G leaked specifications

The OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a flat display, as confirmed by Pete Lau himself. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display of 6.5-inches. The smartphone will be using a 2.5D flexible screen that is said to offer an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. Moreover, it will come with a 91.9% screen-to-body-ratio, which would be the highest ever on an OnePlus smartphone.

The handset is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. In the optics department, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. The company is teasing “A day’s power in 15 minutes.” It will ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

According to a tipster, the OnePlus 8T 5G will arrive in Europe in two options of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The price of these variants is said to be 799 euros and 899 euros, respectively.