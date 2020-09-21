OnePlus 8T recently appeared in a leaked render that was unearthed from an official Android 11 developer preview build. It also had its key specs leaked. Further, hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of the device had appeared online. Now, the company has officially teased its arrival. We can expect the smartphone to be launched within a month. Moreover, previous leaks have tipped that the smartphone might go official on October 14.

We're just getting started | OnePlus 8T | Coming Soon

Get notified – https://t.co/CCkKEWf7J2 pic.twitter.com/mosaCsWr43 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 19, 2020

OnePlus took to Twitter to unveil the name of its next smartphone. It will be called ‘OnePlus 8T 5G’. The device is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, but unlike the curved panel on the OnePlus 8, this one has a flat display. However, the refresh rate could go up from 90Hz to 120Hz. As per the renders, the hole-punch is still there sitting in the upper right corner, housing a single selfie camera.

It could be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. It could be sold in two variants – an 8GB RAM model that offers 128GB of onboard storage, and a 12GB variant that comes equipped with a 256GB storage.

As for the optics, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is likely to ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.