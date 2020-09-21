OnePlus 8T
Image: @OnLeaks x PriceBaba
OnePlus 8T recently appeared in a leaked render that was unearthed from an official Android 11 developer preview build. It also had its key specs leaked. Further, hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of the device had appeared online. Now, the company has officially teased its arrival. We can expect the smartphone to be launched within a month. Moreover, previous leaks have tipped that the smartphone might go official on October 14.

OnePlus took to Twitter to unveil the name of its next smartphone. It will be called ‘OnePlus 8T 5G’. The device is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, but unlike the curved panel on the OnePlus 8, this one has a flat display. However, the refresh rate could go up from 90Hz to 120Hz. As per the renders, the hole-punch is still there sitting in the upper right corner, housing a single selfie camera. 

It could be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. It could be sold in two variants – an 8GB RAM model that offers 128GB of onboard storage, and a 12GB variant that comes equipped with a 256GB storage.

As for the optics, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is likely to ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

