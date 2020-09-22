Yesterday, OnePlus confirmed the launch date of OnePlus 8T 5G. The smartphone will be announced on October 14. The OnePlus 8T 5G launch event will take place at 7:30 PM IST / 10 AM ET. However, ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 8T 5G price has leaked online. According to a tipster, the OnePlus 8T 5G will arrive in Europe in two options of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The price of these variants is said to be 799 euros and 899 euros, respectively.

You guys choose it, I will do it. So here's my "ExClUsIvE" OnePlus 8T leak in Europe:

8/128: 799€

12/256: 899€

Even though I still have some doubts but if we look at the 7T 8/128 last year was 100€ cheaper than the 7 Pro 8/128, this price leak makes some sense. Also my… https://t.co/inVnykOSin — Chun (@chunvn8888) September 21, 2020

The tipster is confirmed about the OnePlus 8T 5G price in Europe. Further, he says, the smartphone will cost the same in the US, which is $799 and $899 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

The device recently appeared in a leaked render that was unearthed from an official Android 11 developer preview build. It also had its key specs leaked. Further, hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of the device had appeared online.

The OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, but unlike the curved panel on the OnePlus 8, this one has a flat display. However, the refresh rate could go up from 90Hz to 120Hz. As per the renders, the hole-punch is still there sitting in the upper right corner, housing a single selfie camera.

It could be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. As for the optics, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is likely to ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.