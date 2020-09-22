Yesterday, OnePlus confirmed the launch date of OnePlus 8T 5G. The smartphone will be announced on October 14. The OnePlus 8T 5G launch event will take place at 7:30 PM IST / 10 AM ET. However, ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 8T 5G price has leaked online. According to a tipster, the OnePlus 8T 5G will arrive in Europe in two options of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The price of these variants is said to be 799 euros and 899 euros, respectively.
The tipster is confirmed about the OnePlus 8T 5G price in Europe. Further, he says, the smartphone will cost the same in the US, which is $799 and $899 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively.
The device recently appeared in a leaked render that was unearthed from an official Android 11 developer preview build. It also had its key specs leaked. Further, hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of the device had appeared online.
The OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, but unlike the curved panel on the OnePlus 8, this one has a flat display. However, the refresh rate could go up from 90Hz to 120Hz. As per the renders, the hole-punch is still there sitting in the upper right corner, housing a single selfie camera.
It could be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. As for the optics, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is likely to ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.