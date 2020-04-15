Yesterday, OnePlus launched the latest and greatest smartphones it has ever manufactured. While the OnePlus 8 Pro is a true flagship, the OnePlus 8 misses out on the maxed out specs in a couple of departments. The smartphone is younger of the two siblings and costs $699. Hence, we decided to compare it with the latest and cheapest flagship offering from Samsung. Here’s an OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Specs and Price comparison.

OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Specs comparison





Display

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED punch-hole display that supports sRGB and Display P3. It comes with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution at 402 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It lies under the protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Display features include Vibrant Color Effect, Reading Mode and Night Mode.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It comes with a 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution at 566 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the handset sports a 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p. It has HDR video support and comes equipped with the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Thanks to the design language, it has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.59%.

Hardware and Performance

The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with x55 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB / 12GB LPDDR 4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.





The Galaxy S20 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is an octa-core, 64-bit, 7nm SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The base variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, it is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The handset runs Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top.

Camera

In the optics department, OnePlus 8 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX586 6P sensor with OIS, EID and f/1.75 aperture + a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 116-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture + a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It is capable of shooting 4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps and super slow motion 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps. On the front lies a fixed focus 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture + a 64MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras are capable of shooting 8K UHD at 24 FPS, 4K UHD at 60 FPS, Full HD at 240 FPS and HD at 960 FPS. There is an LED flash as well. It supports OIS, HDR, and EIS. Further, on the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Battery

The OnePlus 8 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. Unlike the Pro variant, this one doesn’t support wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 packs a Li-Po 4,000mAh battery. It supports 25W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W. Moreover, it comes with reverse wireless charging at 9W.

Design

The OnePlus 8 supports dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and noise cancellation support. Sensors onboard include Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and Sensor Core. The rear is made of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass as well. The phone measures 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0mm and weighs 180 grams. It is available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow color options. The phone comes with IP68 rating on various carriers.

The Galaxy S20 dimensions are 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm). The back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Further, it sports an aluminum frame. Moreover, the handset is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. The biometrics include 2D face unlock and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. It weighs 163 grams.

OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Price comparison

Here’s how much both 5G devices cost.

OnePlus 8

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: $699

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: $799

Galaxy S20

12GB RAM + 128GB: $999