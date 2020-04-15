OnePlus has added two new members to its product portfolio – OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The new “flagship killers” from OnePlus introduce a new design, faster silicon, better cameras, wireless charging, and 5G support among other upgrades. Of course, all that goodness comes at a premium. But by now, you’ve probably read the reviews and even decided which one is the right device for you. If not, read on to find out how the OnePlus 8 Pro stacks up against the vanilla OnePlus 8 on key parameters. So, let’s dive straight into our OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro comparison:

Display: Smoother, Sharper, and Snappier

Display quality is one area where the OnePlus 8 Pro stands tall above its non-Pro sibling. It sports a larger and more pixel-dense 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a lower 90Hz refresh rate. Yes, a higher refresh rate essentially means a more fluidic UI experience, at least on paper.

However, the difference between 120Hz and 90Hz is not as noticeable to the naked eyes as 90Hz vs 60Hz refresh rate panels. OnePlus 8 Pro’s panel offers a higher 240Hz touch sampling rate, while the OnePlus 8 is limited to 180Hz. The display on both the phones is HDR10+ certified, but the peak brightness of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s display touches the 1,300 nits mark.

Another major difference is the MEMC chip inside the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is capable of upscaling 24fps content up to 120fps for smoother visual output, aside from reducing motion blurring. The circular cutout housing the single front camera is a design element shared by both phones. Also, there is a layer of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the display on both phones.

Cameras: Versatility and Raw Capability

The second – and probably the more important – difference between the two phones is their camera hardware. Not only does the OnePlus 8 Pro pack four cameras compared to three snappers on the OnePlus 8, but the sensor type is also different.

Starting with the main shooter, the OnePlus 8 Pro employs the newer 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor (f/1.78) that has larger 1.12µm pixels, compared to the older Sony IMX586 sensor (f/1.75) on the OnePlus 8 with a smaller 0.8µm pixel size. The primary camera on both the phones is backed by OIS as well as EIS. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro definitely has an edge here, at least based on the on-paper specifications.

For wide-angle photography, the OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 48MP sensor with a 120° Field of View, complete with support for night mode. As for the OnePlus 8, it sports a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a slightly narrower 116° Field of View. What this means is the OnePlus 8 Pro can fit in a wider scene in the frame and will also produce sharper and more detailed wide-angle photos compared to the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 Pro again takes the cake with an optically stabilised 8MP telephoto camera that is capable of 3x optical zoom and 30X digital zoom output. OnePlus 8 misses out on a telephoto lens and instead packs a 2MP macro camera. Now, telephoto vs macro is a debatable topic. The former will let you capture sharper long-range shots, while the latter will come in handy for clicking close-up photos. Ultimately, it will boil down to your personal preference.

OnePlus 8 Pro also sports a 5MP colour filter camera that is used to take photos with artistic lighting effects. It sounds gimmicky, but whatever. Plus, there is also a laser autofocus module for quicker focusing and a flicker detect sensor on the Pro model that is claimed to solve light exposure issues while clicking photos indoors under artificial lighting. As for selfies, both the phones rely on a 16MP camera that employs the Sony IMX471 sensor.

Internal Hardware: Identical… Almost

When it comes to the internal hardware, there is not much of a difference in terms of capacity, but the generational difference is there. Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with a peak 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

But the OnePlus 8 Pro employs the faster and more efficient LPDDR5 RAM module and dual-lane UFS 3.0 storage, while the OnePlus 8 packs LPDDR4X RAM and single-lane UFS 3.0 storage. The on-paper performance gap is noteworthy, but you won’t likely notice any lag or slowdown on either phone. But when it comes to bragging rights, OnePlus 8 Pro is the more advanced device of the duo.

Battery: Wireless Charging, Finally!

This is one area where OnePlus has made notable strides. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes equipped with a beefier 4,510mAh battery, while the OnePlus 8 makes do with a slightly smaller 4,300 mAh unit. Both the phones support the proprietary Warp Charge 30T charging tech. But the OnePlus 8 Pro ups the ante by adding support for 30W Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging as well. And let’s not forget, the OnePlus 8 Pro also brings reverse charging to the table.

Here’s a OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro comparison in tabular form:

OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 Display 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED

3168 x 1440 pixels

HDR10+ support

513PPI pixel density

1300 nits peak brightness

120Hz refresh rate

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

19.8:9 aspect ratio 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED

1080 x 2400 pixels

402PPI pixel density

90Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ support

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

20:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB / 12GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX689 sensor

48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

8MP telephoto (f/2.4)

5MP color filter camera (f/2.4) 48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX586 sensor

16MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

2MP macro (f/2.4) Front Camera 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor Battery 4510 mAh

Warp Charge 30 Wireless

Warp Charge 30T

Reverse charging 4300 mAh

Warp Charge 30T Software OxygenOS (Android 10) OxygenOS (Android 10) Colors Onyx Black

Glacial Green

Ultramarine Blue Interstellar Glow

Onyx Black

Glacial Green Audio Dual Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos

Audio 3D

Audio Zoom Dual Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos Video 4K at 30/60 fps

1080p at 30/60 fps

720p slo-mo at 480 fps

1080p slo-mo at 240 fps 4K at 30/60 fps

1080p at 30/60 fps

720p slo-mo at 480 fps

1080p slo-mo at 240 fps Sensors In-display Fingerprint Sensor

Accelerometer

Electronic Compass

Gyroscope

Ambient Light Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Sensor Core

Laser Sensor

Flicker detect Sensor

Front RGB Sensor In-display Fingerprint Sensor

Accelerometer

Electronic Compass

Gyroscope

Ambient Light Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Sensor Core

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Pro is Pricey

With the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company has gone all out and hasn’t cut any corners that have so far kept OnePlus phones a league behind flagships from the likes of Samsung and Apple. But all that brawn and refinement comes at a price, which means OnePlus is stepping outside the “best value for money” domain.

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at a hefty $899, going head-to-head with Samsung Galaxy S20, Huawei P40 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro. As for OnePlus 8, it also comes at a heavy premium compared to its predecessor. The base variant costs $699 and will definitely be pitted against the iPhone 11 and Google’s Pixel 4, both of which have been well-received by users.