Yesterday, OnePlus took the stage at an online-only event to announce the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. While the Pro goes all-out on specs, the OnePlus 8 is its younger sibling with some trade-offs. This time around, the OnePlus phone comes with a price tag of $699. You know, which other phone can be purchased with the same amount? The iPhone 11. Hence, here’s an OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11: Specs and price comparison.

OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11: Specs comparison





Display

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED punch-hole display that supports sRGB and Display P3. It comes with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution at 402 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It lies under the protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Display features include Vibrant Color Effect, Reading Mode and Night Mode.

As for the Apple iPhone 11, it features a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a 1792 x 828 pixel resolution at 324 PPI. The aspect ratio is 19.5:9, and as a result, the screen-to-body ratio is 80.04%. The display comes equipped with an oleophobic coating. However, the refresh rate remains at 60Hz.

Hardware and Performance

The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with x55 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB / 12GB LPDDR 4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Further, the phone offers Bluetooth 5.1 and supports aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and AAC. It also features NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G.

On the other hand, the iPhone 11 is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is a Hexa-core, 64-bit, 7nm SoC, paired with an Apple-designed 4-core GPU. The base variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage. It runs iOS 13. It is a 4G-only device and does not support 5G.

Camera

In the optics department, OnePlus 8 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX586 6P sensor with OIS, EID and f/1.75 aperture + a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 116-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture + a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It is capable of shooting 4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps and super slow motion 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps. On the front lies a fixed focus 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.

The iPhone 11 sports a dual rear camera setup: a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. It misses out on the telephoto lens. There is a quad-LED dual-tone flash. It is capable of shooting 4K UHD at 60 FPS, Full HD at 240 FPS, and HD at 960 FPS. More features include OIS, continuous autofocus, and picture-taking during video recording. As for the selfie camera, it is of 12MP as well and has an f/2.2 aperture.

Battery

The OnePlus 8 packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. Unlike the Pro variant, this one doesn’t support wireless charging.

As for the iPhone 11, it packs a Li-Ion 3,110 mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 2.0, and Qi wireless charging. It does not support wireless charging either,

Design

The OnePlus 8 supports dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and noise cancellation support. Sensors onboard include Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and Sensor Core. The rear is made of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass as well. The phone measures 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0mm and weighs 180 grams. It will be made available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow color options. The phone comes with IP68 rating on various carriers.





Coming to the iPhone 11, it measures 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches (150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm). The rear panel is made out of glass and the frame is aluminum. Further, it is rated IP68 as well, for dust and water resistance. The biometrics include 3D face unlock. Further, it weighs 194 grams.

OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11: Price comparison

It must be noted that the OnePlus 8 supports 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 is a 4G-only device. That said, here is the pricing for various variants of the two smartphones:

OnePlus 8

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: $699

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: $799

iPhone 11

64GB: $699

128GB: $749

256GB: $849