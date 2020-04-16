The recent launch of the new OnePlus 8 series has been quite successful in the United States. We know that you can start getting yours in an unlocked version through the OnePlus Store or at Amazon.com. You can also get yours from T-Mobile and Verizon, even though you will have to wait until April 29 to get yours. Now, we are going to compare the original OnePlus 8 versus the regular Huawei P40, so see which device gives you more for your money, or simply put, to find out which is a better option.

Design

You can easily spot design differences in both of these devices. The OnePlus 8 arrives with a design that looks more like the OnePlus 7, without the pop-up selfie camera. We find a triple camera module that’s aligned vertically and a front panel with a hole punch selfie camera. Both the front and back of the device are made of glass, and it’s all held in place by an aluminum frame.

The Huawei P40 has the same aluminum frame and front and back glass panels. However, we find a dual selfie camera in its punch-hole display, and its main camera looks more like the one we find in the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup.

Internals

These devices have some of the best specs available this year. The OP 8 has launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, an X55 5G chipset, an Adreno 650 GPU, 8/12GB RAM options, and 128/256GB storage options that are non-expandable, and it also includes a 43,00mAh battery.

The Huawei P40 comes with a Kirin 990 5G chipset, 6/8GB RAM options, and 128/256GB storage options that can be expanded up to 256GB via a Nano Memory. Its GPU is a Mali-G76 MP16 and a 3,800 battery that’s still decent enough.

Features

Both devices feature an optical accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, in-display fingerprint scanners, 5G connectivity, and HDR. Now, they both lack an audio jack, and even though both are said to be splash-proof, only the P40 has an IP rating as for the OnePlus 8, leaves the IP rating for the Pro version.

More differences arrive with Huawei’s infrared sensor for facial recognition, better video resolution in the selfie camera. However, the OnePlus 8 comes with stereo speakers and 30W Fast Charging that’s faster than the 22.5W fast charging found in the P40.

Software

Both EMUI and OxygenOS are great UIs, and they make Android 10 look and feel even better. They both have fast and fluid transitions, navigation, and more. However, OnePlus definitely has the advantage in this department, as Huawei devices no longer come with Google Services. Huawei is still trying to find solutions for this issue, but that may take some time. In other words, if you want all your Google services, you must definitely go for the OnePlus 8.

Camera

Now, we know that Huawei smartphones have the reputation of having great cameras, so you can imagine how this will turn out. The OnePlus 8 comes with a triple camera that includes a 48MP, f/1.8, 25mm wide, a 16 MP f/2.2, 13mm ultrawide, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro sensor, which lets you record 2160p resolution videos at 30/60fps, or 1080p at 30/60/240fps. You also find a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 wide sensor that lets you record video with 1080p resolution at 30fps.

The camera in the Huawei P40 starts off with a 50MP, f/1.9, 23mm wide, an 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm ultrawide sensor. It comes with auto-focus, and this camera is also tuned by Leica optics. You get the same video recording as on the OP 9, plus 790p at 960fps. The selfie camera in this device comes with a 32MP f/2.0 26m wide sensor that will give you more video options that also include 4K at 30 and 60fps. It also includes a Time of Flight sensor, but this one will only be used for biometrics.

Conclusion

They are both great devices. They both have some of the best internals available, as well as an eye-catching design. However, you would have to choose between a great camera without Google services or a device with a good camera, but with no restrictions of any kind from the US. Now, you can also go for the pro version of the OnePlus 8, since it now includes a very good camera.