Earlier today, we saw some awesome deals on Samsung devices from Amazon. Still, those aren’t the only devices on sale. We have continued to search for the best deals available, and we’ve found the OnePlus 8 selling for $699 after a $100 discount. Now, to make things better, you can also get 50 percent of your second device, meaning that you can get two new devices for just $898, which would translate to $500 savings. This device comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 90HGz Fluid Display, and a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

Next up, we have the OnePlus 7T that’s currently getting a $250 discount over at B&H. This 128GB unlocked version can be yours for just $350, and you have two color options to choose from.

We also have deals on Google devices. We will start with the Google Pixel 3XL, which’s currently getting a $500 discount. This leaves the Just Black Unlocked version with 64GB storage space for $300. The 64GB Google Pixel 3a is available for $349, as it’s getting a $50 discount on its Purple-ish color variant. However, you can get even better savings when you grab the Just Black or Clearly White color options, as they sell for $339 and $332, respectively. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is getting a $250 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $549. This phone is also equipped with 64GB storage space and one of the best cameras available in the market.

We then move onto Nokia devices, as the Nokia 8.3 5G is currently selling for $530 after a $169 discount. This device comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. You can also add a quad-camera setup to the package, which features a primary 64GB shooter. The Nokia 5.3 is also on sale. You can grab one for $177 with $23 savings. This Dual-SIM phone comes with 64GB storage space, 4GB RAM, and a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter.

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
