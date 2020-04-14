OnePlus took the stage today to announce the OnePlus 8 lineup. While the OnePlus 8 Pro is the more premium one, OnePlus 8 is one of the cheapest 5G devices out there. It packs some impressive features as well. Hence, here’s everything you need to know about OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 specifications

Parameter Specifications Display 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED

1080 x 2400 pixels

402PPI pixel density

90Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ support

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

20:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX586 sensor

16MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

2MP macro (f/2.4) Front Camera 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor Battery 4300 mAh

Warp Charge 30T Software OxygenOS (Android 10) Colors Interstellar Glow – Gloss

Onyx Black

Glacial Green Audio Dual Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos Video 4K at 30/60 fps

1080p at 30/60 fps

720p slo-mo at 480 fps

1080p slo-mo at 240 fps Sensors In-display Fingerprint Sensor

Accelerometer

Electronic Compass

Gyroscope

Ambient Light Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Sensor Core

Display

The OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED punch-hole display that supports sRGB and Display P3. It comes with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution at 402 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It lies under the protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Authentication can be done with the help of an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock. Display features include Vibrant Color Effect, Reading Mode and Night Mode.

Hardware and Performance

The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with x55 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB / 12GB LPDDR 4X RAM and 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

It packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. Unlike the Pro variant, this one doesn’t support wireless charging. Further, the phone offers Bluetooth 5.1 and supports aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and AAC. It also features NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G.

Positioning options included are GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, SBAS, A-GPS.

Camera

In the optics department, OnePlus 8 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 48MP Sony IMX586 6P sensor with OIS, EID and f/1.75 aperture + a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 116-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture + a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Yes, no telephoto lens here.

It is capable of shooting 4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps and super slow motion 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps. Camera features include CINE aspect ratio video recording, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Micro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image as well as a new feature called Smart Pet Capture.

OnePlus 7T had a Telephoto lens, but #OnePlus8 doesn't. Explain that to me. — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) April 14, 2020

On the front lies a fixed focus 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture. It is capable of recording 1080p video at 30 fps and time-lapse.

Design

The port options include USB 3.1 Type-C and a dual nano-SIM slot. It supports dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and noise cancellation support. Sensors onboard include Accelerometer, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and Sensor Core. The rear is made of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass as well.

The phone measures 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0mm and weighs 180 grams. It will be made available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow color options.

OnePlus 8 Price

But let’s first check how much the shiny OnePlus 8 will cost. The phone’s base 8GB/128GB configuration is priced at $699, while the 12GB / 256GB will set buyers back by $799.

These were all the specifications of the OnePlus 8. What do you think of the device? Would you consider buying it? Let us know in the comments below.