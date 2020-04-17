The first batch of OnePlus 8 devices is already gone. Both the Pro and the regular variants were sold out in just 10 minutes. Now, you may be waiting for their second release on April 29, but there is something you should know.

The new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices use OxygenOS, which is a great UI with fast and smooth animations and navigation. However, be warned, the latest OnePlus series will also receive security updates every two months as previous OnePlus devices. This update policy has been active since 2018 when the OnePlus 6 series was released. You will still get two years of complete software support, which also includes two major Android updates, but remember that if you purchase this device by the end of April, it should arrive with Android 10 and the March security update. Still, you won’t receive the April security patch, meaning you will have to wait until the next patch arrives in May.

Source 9to5Google