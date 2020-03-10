OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be all 5G devices. The OnePlus co-founder told CNET in an interaction that going forward, the company is all in on 5G.

“We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we’re very much committed to”, Lau was quoted as saying by CNET. The OnePlus executive hinted back in 2019 that an all-5G OnePlus 8 series was a possibility.

More importantly, the OnePlus chief made it clear that adding 5G support to the OnePlus 8 series will also shoot up the price. The OnePlus 8 series – which is tipped to include the vanilla OnePlus 8, its Pro sibling, and the OnePlus 8 Lite – might go official in April.

Source: OnePlus