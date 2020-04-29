OnePlus 8 series
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 series was launched earlier this month, Since then the smartphones have gone on sale in the States and China. While Indian consumers are still waiting for the latest flagships to go on sale, Amazon India has started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 8 series.

Indian customers can pre-book the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with a gift card of Rs 1,0000 or more. In return, they’ll get a Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. The gift card will be sent to the email address of the purchaser.

Customers can pre-book the devices and avail the OnePlus Gift Card between April 29 and May 10. Further, they are required to purchase the device between May 11 and June 30.

For reference, OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs 41,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999.

Source: Amazon India

You May Also Like

OnePlus releases Android 10-based OxygenOS beta update for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus promised to upgrade the OnePlus 5 and 5T to Android 10 in Q2 2020, and is now taking the early steps towards achieving that goal.
OnePlus pop-up boxes

You can get OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Pop-Up Boxes in India by paying just Rs 1,000 more

The OnePlus 8 pop-up box is priced at Rs 45,999 (~$602), whereas the pop-up box for the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 60,999 (~$798).

Motorola One Fusion+ key specifications leaked ahead of Q2 2020 launch

Motorola One Fusion will reportedly debut as a mid-range phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and is claimed to pack a 12MP main camera.