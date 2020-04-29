OnePlus 8 series was launched earlier this month, Since then the smartphones have gone on sale in the States and China. While Indian consumers are still waiting for the latest flagships to go on sale, Amazon India has started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 8 series.

Indian customers can pre-book the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with a gift card of Rs 1,0000 or more. In return, they’ll get a Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. The gift card will be sent to the email address of the purchaser.

Customers can pre-book the devices and avail the OnePlus Gift Card between April 29 and May 10. Further, they are required to purchase the device between May 11 and June 30.

For reference, OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs 41,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999.

Source: Amazon India