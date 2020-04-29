OnePlus 8 series
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 series was launched earlier this month, Since then the smartphones have gone on sale in the States and China. While Indian consumers are still waiting for the latest flagships to go on sale, Amazon India has started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus 8 series.

Indian customers can pre-book the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with a gift card of Rs 1,0000 or more. In return, they’ll get a Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. The gift card will be sent to the email address of the purchaser.

Customers can pre-book the devices and avail the OnePlus Gift Card between April 29 and May 10. Further, they are required to purchase the device between May 11 and June 30.

For reference, OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs 41,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999.

Source: Amazon India

You May Also Like
600MP

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s fast charging isn’t so fast anymore

It seems that the latest software fix for green tinted screens has made the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s charging speeds drop

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 set to launch on April 23 alongside Nova 7 series

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 relies on the Kirin 810 octa-core chip and will offer stylus support as well, but it will be sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might feature the new Exynos 992 chip

The Exynos 992 will reportedly be based on the more efficient 6nm process, while the Exynos 990 inside the Galaxy S20 series is based on the 7nm process.