OnePlus 8 series
Up next
Author
Tags

OnePlus 8 series will be launching globally on April 14. However, the company will be hosting a separate event for the Chinese market on April 16. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has started taking reservations of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Moreover, the duo will go on sale at 10 AM (local time) on April 17 in China. The phones are now up for reservations through OnePlus’ official online store, JD.com and Tmall in the country.

OnePlus is also said to announce its Warp Charge 30 wireless charger at the April 14 launch event. It is tipped to charge the OnePlus 8 Pro 50% in just 30 minutes and 100% in 80 minutes. Moreover, it is rumored to come equipped with a cooling fan inside.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage for OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus will also employ the Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster technologies to further enhance the memory performance on the OnePlus 8 series.
Both companies announced three phones and its time to compare the youngest of the three phones from both companies. Here's a HUAWEI P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Specs comparison

HUAWEI P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Specs comparison

Here’s a HUAWEI P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Specs comparison.
Honor 30S vs HUAWEI P40 Pro

HONOR 30S vs HUAWEI P40 Pro: Specs comparison

Here’s a HONOR 30S vs HUAWEI P40 Pro: Spec comparison.