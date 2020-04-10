OnePlus 8 series will be launching globally on April 14. However, the company will be hosting a separate event for the Chinese market on April 16. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has started taking reservations of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Moreover, the duo will go on sale at 10 AM (local time) on April 17 in China. The phones are now up for reservations through OnePlus’ official online store, JD.com and Tmall in the country.

OnePlus is also said to announce its Warp Charge 30 wireless charger at the April 14 launch event. It is tipped to charge the OnePlus 8 Pro 50% in just 30 minutes and 100% in 80 minutes. Moreover, it is rumored to come equipped with a cooling fan inside.

Source: Weibo