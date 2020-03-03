OnePlus 8 series
Up next
Author
Tags

A report from TechRadar claims that the OnePlus 8 series will be launched in mid-April. Earlier rumors have also said that OnePlus will be launching the next flagship earlier than expected. Hence, the report is likely to be true.

“TechRadar has learned from a source close to the company that the OnePlus 8 will be unveiled in the second week of April,” says the report. A number of leaks have suggested that OnePlus will be launching bot two, but three models this time around. However, it is unclear if the OnePlus 8 Lite will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

For reference, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 6 and 7 series in May of the past two years. Hence, the tipped date is earlier than usual.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate panel. The smartphones are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Pro variant may also have support for wireless charging.

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 7T Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Specs comparison

Today, we compare the Galaxy S20 with the OnePlus 7T Pro
Carbon 1 Mark II

World’s first phone made from carbon fiber is here

The pre-order page says shipping will begin in June 2020.

More OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro renders leak, show us the differences

A fresh batch of claimed official renders show off both models, the OPPO Find X2, and the Find X2 Pro, revealing some differences.